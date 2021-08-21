Dry fruits sourced from Afghanistan high in demand amid Taliban's trade ban

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nut and dry fruit gifts, which are a part and parcel of every festival season, could get dearer this time round, thanks to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. With the militant group suspending exports to India after capturing Afghan capital Kabul, popular retail and wholesale sellers say prices of dry fruits could go up by as much as 25 per cent.

What has been worrying traders is that the Afghan crisis has come just ahead of the festival season, when dry fruits are in high demand. Already, prices of apricots, raisins, figs and pista are rising. “Currently, there has been a 20-25% increase in prices of dry fruits,” says Sunil Sanklecha, founder and managing partner of Nuts n Spices, a chain of stores across the city.

Hoping that the situation might improve once the Taliban come out with a policy on trade with India, Saklecha says that around 40-50% of dry fruits that reach Chennai are sourced from Afghanistan. “This either comes from Mumbai port or through North India,” says Saklecha, who hopes the Afghan crisis is resolved soon. “If it doesn’t get resolved soon, the prices could soar,” he added.

R Saiprasad of Nuts World, a wholesale dealer in Koyambedu foodgrains market, says the impact has not been immediately felt in Chennai as the crisis is only seven to 10 days old. “We are expecting a price rise of 40-50% if the crisis continues,” says Saiprasad, who used to get his stock from Mumbai and North India. “The price of almonds has already gone up and now the rates of prized Afghan raisins, apricots and figs will also go up,” he says.

However, the rise in almond prices has nothing to do with the Afghan crisis, he adds. “It is mostly due to less production in California. The price which had been around Rs 550 per kg nearly doubled and crossed Rs 1,000. Now it is under Rs 950 per kg,” says Saiprasad.

Mohammed Saddam of SR Nuts at Royapuram says if imports continue to be hit, the impact would be felt as dry fruit boxes are commonly gifted during the festival season. “People would go in for chocolates rather than gifting a box of dry fruits which would be too costly then,” he says. Saddam, who has been in the business for ages, feels there would be no let up in prices.

Interestingly, Afghan raisins are much in demand and prices range from Rs 400-Rs 1,000. “We expect the prices to go up by 25 per cent,” he says. Similarly, pista sourced from Afghanistan is considered to be better than those from California, says Saklecha. “If the crisis prolongs, then traders will have to look at California to source it,” says Saklecha.

