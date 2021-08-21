Six held for gambling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons were arrested for allegedly involved in gambling activities in Guindy. The arrested persons are Vinayagamurthy (47), Murugan (36), Kanagaraj (37), Jayaseelan (58), Arumugam (56), and Venkatesan (49).

Based on a tip-off, a team of police personnel were deployed before a house in Maduvankarai to monitor activities of its occupants. Police sources found that six persons were allegedly involved in horse race-related betting, after they were arrested and `6,500 was seized, police sources said. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.