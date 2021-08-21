STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Squash action back in Chennai after a five-month gap

As normalcy gradually returns after the second wave of COVID-19, the environment is becoming conducive for hosting local sport once again.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:34 AM

Sunayna Kuruvilla

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As normalcy gradually returns after the second wave of COVID-19, the environment is becoming conducive for hosting local sport once again. In Chennai, the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League was held recently at the MA Chidambaram Stadium without any hassle and the first division league of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is back too.

Now, the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is set to host the third edition of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai leg — a Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger event — from August 23-26 at the Indian Squash Academy here. It is the first squash event in the city since March end, when USA’s Todd Harrity won the men’s event and Egypt’s Hana Moataz claimed victory in the women’s field.

Unlike the event in March, the upcoming Challenger event will feature Indian players only with the winner in both the men’s and women’s categories having 200 ranking points up for grabs. Earlier this year, the PSA allowed national squash associations to host tournaments and give away ranking points even if no international players are taking part.

“PSA has started this new concept where you can get ranking points even if only Indians take part. It was introduced a few months ago and is applicable till December 31. Basically, they are trying to revive the sport across the world. They have encouraged associations to host tournaments in their countries. We are happy to do it. The players get points. There is no international participation. So, the Indian players will benefit,” SRFI secretary-general Cyrus Poncha said.

While the top players are out of the country and taking part in international events, the second rung of Indian players stands to benefit. In the men’s section, Abhay Singh is the top seed while Harinder Pal Sandhu and Aadit Zaveri are the second and third seeds respectively. Among the women, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna are the headline acts as the first and second seeds respectively.

The players taking part in the event will be in a bio-bubble and strict Covid protocols are expected to be followed. 

