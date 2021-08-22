Another couple held for murder of DMK man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old ward-level DMK functionary. Earlier, six people were nabbed for allegedly hacking the functionary at Anna Nagar on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Sampath Kumar, was a resident of TB Chatram and owned a water delivery business. He was also a ward-level DMK functionary. On Wednesday, when Sampath was riding a two-wheeler on Sixth Avenue in Anna Nagar, a gang of seven persons intercepted and murdered him.

Anna Nagar police registered a case and a special team was formed to nab the gang. However, four persons -- Harikumar (21), Sridhar (21), Mohanvel (20) and Naveen Kumar (24) -- surrendered before the police on Thursday morning. Subsequently, police arrested Sampath Kumar’s neighbours Vinayakam (47) and his wife Karpagam (41).

Sources claimed that the couple had differences with Sampath, who had reportedly helped police trace a history-sheeter whom the couple had hid in their house. In this situation, the police also arrested another couple Balaji (52) and Amirtham (50) for allegedly taking part in the conspiracy to murder Sampath Kumar.

Sub inspector collapses and dies during duty

Chennai: A 57-year-old police sub inspector reportedly collapsed and died on Friday 1 pm while doing rounds at the ICF police station limits. D Charles from Tiruneermalai, was a 1986-batch officer. Charles suddenly collapsed and vomited blood, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was declared dead on arrival. The ICF police have registered a case. Charles is survived by his wife Shanthi and

two married sons Avinash and Harish.