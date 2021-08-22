Chennai senior citizens to receive Covid vaccines at doorstep now

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents aged above 80 years will now be administered vaccine against Covid right at their doorstep, thanks to a new initiative launched by the Chennai Corporation. Senior citizens can dial 044-25384520 or 044-46122300 to book a slot, following which the Corporation staff would visit their house and administer the vaccine dose, a statement said.

“Since people in this age group may find it hard to commute to a public health centre, we have taken this measure to maximise vaccine coverage,” a Corporation official noted. Earlier, the civic body had announced doorstep vaccination for people with disabilities and about 10,000 people have been vaccinated so far under the initiative.

Further, around 24,000 people in slum areas have been inoculated against Covid through 315 special camps, the official added. The Corporation has so far vaccinated 25.14 lakh people with the first dose, and 10.54 lakh with the second dose.