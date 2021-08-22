Heavenly showers slosh Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four vehicles, including a truck and an auto rickshaw, were damaged after a tree fell on them following heavy wind and rainfall on Friday midnight.

The huge tree near Ega theatre at Chetpet on Poonamallee High Road fell during midnight and damaged a truck, an autorickshaw and two motorbikes that were parked under it, police said.

People wade through stagnant water after rain at Koyembedu

Wholesale Market in Chennai on Saturday | Debadatta Mallick

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the tree. Traffic was disrupted for four hours on Chennai Central - Koyambedu route, owing to the incident.