Heavenly showers slosh Chennai

CHENNAI: Four vehicles, including a truck and an auto rickshaw, were damaged after a tree fell on them following heavy wind and rainfall on Friday midnight.
The huge tree near Ega theatre at Chetpet on Poonamallee High Road fell during midnight and damaged a truck, an autorickshaw and two motorbikes that were parked under it, police said.
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the tree. Traffic was disrupted for four hours on Chennai Central - Koyambedu route, owing to the incident.