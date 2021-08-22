STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents, firms must chip in to realise Singara Chennai: Corp commissioner

Corpn Commissioner attends CII event to mark city’s 382 birthday

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ripon Building, which houses Corporation head office, illuminated to mark city’s 382 birthday, on Saturday | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has sought the help of industries to beautify the city under the Singara Chennai project. “The project theme is ‘going green’. Providing the city a green cover is not the responsibility of the Corporation alone, it requires involvement of industries and the residents,” he said.

Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII ) to mark the Chennai city’s 382 birthday, Bedi said, “Not just the city streets, the areas on the periphery, and banks of the waterbodies on the outskirts should be provided tree cover. It is a three-pronged plan. Firstly, we will grow trees along the waterbodies, then create bunds and walkways, and then build walls,” he said.

The Corporation Commissioner also said that the Chennai River Restoration Trust will be beautifying Adyar and Cooum rivers. “The outfalls where raw sewage is being let into the waterbodies have been identified by the Chennai Metro Water authorities. The industries should also extend help to beautify the crematoriums here,” he added.

Madras Week commemoration
In a separate event, U.S. Consulate General Chennai Judith Ravin commemorated the ‘Madras Week’ by enhancing cultural understanding and appreciation between sister cities Chennai and San Antonio through a virtual tour of the two cities.

Storyteller Akila Raman led the tour on historic Chennai landmarks for the officials from San Antonio, the Rotary Clubs of San Antonio and Madras East, students, and history enthusiasts in Chennai. On the occasion, Director of San Antonio World Heritage Office Colleen Swain shared information on San Antonio’s cultural heritage, landmarks and festivals.

“The virtual presentation on these historic landmarks of these cities is a gateway within the framework of their collaborative and robust San Antonio-Chennai Sister City relationship,” Judith Ravin added.

