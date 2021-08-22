Seven lawyers suspended over ruckus at police station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday suspended seven advocates over the recent ruckus at Kotturpuram Police Station. They have also been prohibited from practising in all courts, tribunals and other legal authorities, until the disposal of pending disciplinary proceedings against them.

The issue pertains to two lawyer groups exchanging blows over a row regarding the laying of a road at Naidu Street in Kotturpuram. While the Corporation was readying to lay a concrete road there in February, advocate D Padmanaban opposed it claiming the road would lead to flooding of his house during monsoon.

Those who wanted a road there approached lawyers J Balamurugan and P Manikandan. Subsequently, advocate Padmanaban and a few other lawyers entered into a quarrel with Balamurugan and Manikandan. The frequent arguments spiralled into a brawl in front of the police station recently. The CCTV footage of their clash had gone viral.