A farewell on four legs

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What better time than Madras Week to celebrate our canine friends who have worked to keep one of the city’s important centres safe and protected? On Thursday, sniffer dogs Badal and Raji were honoured for ten years of service with the dog squad of the Aviation Security Group (ASG), at the CISF Aviation Security International Airport Chennai, near Pazhavanthangal Railway Station. The two members were retiring after having ensured a sabotage-free environment at the Chennai airport for a decade. On the same day, Vetri, Bruno and Tejas were inducted into the squad.

The event saw the presence of K V K Sriram, deputy inspector general, CISF ASG Chennai International Airport; Dr Sarath Kumar, airport director, Airport Authority of India; G M Ansari, commandant, ASG Chennai; and Mohnish Bagree, assistant commandant, ASG Chennai International Airport. The guests adorned the five dogs with rose garlands.

Vetri, Bruno and Tejas put to the test

While Badal and Raji enjoyed their ‘Happy Service’ cake, Vetri, Bruno and Tejas showed off their skills through obedience tests and by sniffing out an explosive from a series of bags in front of the audience. The dogs have undergone rigorous training in explosive detection at CISF’s training centre in Ranchi. For Badal’s handler, D Kumar, this was a rather emotional experience.

Recounting his decade-long experience — from training to retirement — with the labrador, he says, “My relationship with Badal is that of a father and child. He was extremely dedicated and hard-working during his service. Both Badal and Raji were excellent during training and on the field”, as Badal barks his approval in the background. Kumar beams, adding that Badal was a crowd favourite, even bringing the bouquet to chief guests at several unit functions.

happy ending awaits Badal and Raji, whose handlers’ have put in a request for their adoption.