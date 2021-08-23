STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A farewell on four legs

The two members were retiring after having ensured a sabotage-free environment at the Chennai airport for a decade. On the same day, Vetri, Bruno and Tejas were inducted into the squad. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

(Above) Badal and Raji leaving on a sweet note.

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  What better time than Madras Week to celebrate our canine friends who have worked to keep one of the city’s important centres safe and protected? On Thursday, sniffer dogs Badal and Raji were honoured for ten years of service with the dog squad of the Aviation Security Group (ASG), at the CISF Aviation Security International Airport Chennai, near Pazhavanthangal Railway Station. The two members were retiring after having ensured a sabotage-free environment at the Chennai airport for a decade. On the same day, Vetri, Bruno and Tejas were inducted into the squad. 

The event saw the presence of K V K Sriram, deputy inspector general, CISF ASG Chennai International Airport; Dr Sarath Kumar, airport director, Airport Authority of India; G M Ansari, commandant, ASG Chennai; and Mohnish Bagree, assistant commandant, ASG Chennai International Airport. The guests adorned the five dogs with rose garlands.

Vetri, Bruno and Tejas put to the test 

While Badal and Raji enjoyed their ‘Happy Service’ cake, Vetri, Bruno and Tejas showed off their skills through obedience tests and by sniffing out an explosive from a series of bags in front of the audience. The dogs have undergone rigorous training in explosive detection at CISF’s training centre in Ranchi. For Badal’s handler, D Kumar, this was a rather emotional experience.

Recounting his decade-long experience — from training to retirement — with the labrador, he says, “My relationship with Badal is that of a father and child. He was extremely dedicated and hard-working during his service. Both Badal and Raji were excellent during training and on the field”, as Badal barks his approval in the background. Kumar beams, adding that Badal was a crowd favourite, even bringing the bouquet to chief guests at several unit functions.

happy ending awaits Badal and Raji, whose handlers’ have put in a request for their adoption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Week sniffer dogs
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp