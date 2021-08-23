STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Back-breaking, risky rides on Ambattur roads

Rains are back, at least for the moment, and so are the potholed roads with yawning gaps. This is giving anxious moments to the motorists in the city.

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters drive through pothole-ridden Third Main Road at Ambatur on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

Commuters drive through pothole-ridden Third Main Road at Ambatur on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Rains are back, at least for the moment, and so are the potholed roads with yawning gaps. This is giving anxious moments to the motorists in the city. The roads at Ambattur are no better and despite a lot of accidents every year, the potholed Chennai Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road and Ambattur Third Main Road continue to be neglected, allege residents. 

According to Union Transport Ministry’s records, as many as 166 deaths occurred in the 755 accidents that took place between 2017 and 2020 on CTH Road near Ambattur telephone exchange. The reasons were mostly attributed to non-functional traffic signals, inadequate street lights and most importantly, bad roads. 

When Express visited the road on Sunday, the picture was of utter civic neglect. Amid ankle deep potholes filled with rain water, motorists were almost bumping into one another trying to avoid the ‘death trap’. Since the road connects highway, high speeding vehicles ply along the stretch.

“Since it is an industrial estate, heavy vehicles are a common sight. Most accidents that occur are of motorists ramming lorries because of losing control and tripping over the potholes. This problem has not been addressed at least for a decade,” said H Manoj, a resident of the area.

At least twice a year, the potholes are patched up with cement. However, residents and motorists say, the road was not even once milled completely and relaid. “Due to poor lighting, pedestrians are forced to avoid the stretch. The stretch also does not have a proper median, let alone a footpath. Rains have made the situation worse. Once can never assess how deep the potholes are,” said K Bala, another resident.
When contacted, a zonal official said they would ‘patch up’ the road once rains stop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Ambattur roads
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp