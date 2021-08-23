STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Thiruporur bypass to be ready by January

After acquiring the land, it may take at least six months for completing the works, according to official sources.

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Road, highway

For representational purposes

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a prolonged delay, one of the two bypasses proposed along Old Mahabalipuram Road at Thiruporur will finally be completed by January, said a senior official from Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC).

This will help motorists heading towards Puducherry and Mamallapuram enter ERC by skipping the congested Thiruporur Junction. Meanwhile, another bypass proposed at Kelambakkam is facing hurdles as a portion of road passes through a saltpan. After acquiring the land, it may take at least six months for completing the works, according to official sources.

As part of widening of 25-km IT Expressway (Rajiv Gandhi Salai) from Siruseri to Mamallapuram into six-lane, two six-lane bypasses were proposed at Thiruporur and Kelambakkam under Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme (TNIPP) phase II. 

In the first stage, TNRDC took up construction of two bypasses in 2018 at a cost of Rs 247 crore and planned to complete it by 2020. However, works got delayed due land acquisition issues and lockdown.
The 7.45-km long Thiruporur bypass proposes to connect Kalavakkam village with Thandalam, skipping Thiruporur junction.  

To facilitate smooth passage of locals, a pedestrian underpass will be built at Hindustan Engineering College in Pudur. Similarly, Kelambakkam bypass road which starts at Pudur in OMR and ends at Thaiyur village, will cover the 4.67-km distance without entering Kelambakkam.

“As per the Centre’s guidelines, we can commence construction works only after remitting the land acquisition cost. Recently, the State government released `95 crore for the project. The saltpan will be acquired after approval from the salt commissioner, and it may take at least six months for completion of road works,” said the official.

S Kumaravel, a resident of Kelambakkam said, “Even during lockdown, Kelambakkam and Thiruporur Junctions were facing huge traffic snarls. Taking advantages of the lockdown, several long-pending projects were completed in other States, but the six laning of OMR which has been delayed for more than 10 years, is still moving at a snail’s pace.” As per the traffic survey in 2017, vehicle volume in OMR was 75,000 a day and is projected to reach one lakh over the next three to five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OMR Thiruporur bypass
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp