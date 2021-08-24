After three months, inter-state buses resume services in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State government permitted inter-State transportation, buses from Chennai to Tirupati, Bengaluru and, other parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh resumed on Monday.

About 170 buses of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and 488 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTCs) — Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore resumed This includes both mofussil and town services. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and private omni bus operators too have resumed their services. However, bus service to Kerala remains suspended.

Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan said that 606 buses operated between the State and Karnataka before lockdown. “On the first day, 464 buses have resumed operation. Similarly out of the 242 buses, 194 have commenced its service to AP.”

He also added that inter-State services will be increased subject to the commuters patronage. “A total of 367 buses ply to Puducherry with 50 per cent seating capacity on the bus.”

In the wake of the relaxations, SETC and TNSTC buses were sanitised at CMBT Koyambedu depot since Sunday.

The commencement of the services is a relief to inter-State travellers. S Rajkumar, a traveller said, he spent about Rs 4,000 to travel from the city and Bengaluru owing to lack of direct transportation. “When I travelled by train and bus (up to Hosur), it cost me an additional Rs 1,000 per trip to reach Whitefield. The direct service is much needed now.”

A senior transport official said, “More than 95 per cent of the transport workers are vaccinated and the safety protocol is followed strictly.”

