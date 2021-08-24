Chennai may receive heavy rain Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre said Chennai and its neighbouring districts may receive heavy rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday.

According to the weather forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till August 27, thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai districts on Tuesday and from Wednesday Nilgiris, Coimbatore and coastal Tamil Nadu will receive light to moderate rainfall.

For the next 48 hours, Chennai’s maximum and minimum temperatures would be 33 degree Celsius and 26 degrees respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Kalavai in Ranipet received the highest rainfall of 8 cm. The Southwest monsoon has brought copious amounts of rainfall to Tamil Nadu. Official statistics show the State received 247.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rainfall of 190.3 mm between June 1 to August 23, which is an excess of 30 per cent.

Chennai received near normal rainfall of 315 mm as against 293.5 mm, an excess of seven per cent. Except for Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Pudukkottai, all other districts in the State have received excess rainfall.