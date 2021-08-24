STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai may receive heavy rain Tuesday

The Regional Meteorological Centre said Chennai and its neighbouring districts may receive heavy rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday. 

Published: 24th August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Water logging at Wallahjah Road in Triplicane, in Chennai after heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Water logging at Wallahjah Road in Triplicane, in Chennai after heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre said Chennai and its neighbouring districts may receive heavy rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday. 

According to the weather forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till August 27, thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai districts on Tuesday and from Wednesday Nilgiris, Coimbatore  and coastal Tamil Nadu will receive light to moderate rainfall. 

For the next 48 hours, Chennai’s maximum and minimum temperatures would be 33 degree Celsius and 26 degrees respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Kalavai in Ranipet received the highest rainfall of 8 cm. The Southwest monsoon has brought copious amounts of rainfall to Tamil Nadu. Official statistics show the State received 247.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rainfall of 190.3 mm between June 1 to August 23, which is an excess of 30 per cent. 

Chennai received near normal rainfall of 315 mm as against 293.5 mm, an excess of seven per cent. Except for Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Pudukkottai, all other districts in the State have received excess rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rain chennai
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp