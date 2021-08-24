Remnants of rich reserves

R Satish babu By

CHENNAI: Even as the city continues to lose much of its natural resources and bioreserves to crony capitalism and ill-advised conservation efforts, there’s still some hope to have in the richness of what’s left behind.

Ashy prinia

While Pulicat faces a dark future with the coming of many a development plan in the place of its fragile ecosystem, its wetlands and backwaters continue to hold room for a range of winged visitors all year round.

Set in its proximity, the area around Thirupalaivanam village near Ponneri in Chennai is a crucial bird habitat; one that is home to the regal tri-coloured munia and delightful Indian roller. TNIE photographer, R Satish Babu, set out to capture these avian creatures in motion.