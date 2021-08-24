STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Unlock: Beaches crowded in Chennai, theatres still empty

While some cinema halls screen old movies, others await new releases to help them return to business with a bang by end of the week

Published: 24th August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

As lockdown relaxations were announced, cinema theatres, beaches and other tourist spots saw huge crowds as people got to partake in leisure activities | V KARTHIKALAGU/ DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 500 people have visited the theatre asking if there was a show, said N Kumarajan, security guard at Sathyam Cinemas. Visitors had expected theatres to be open after the State government allowed them to operate with 50 per cent occupancy starting Monday.

However, the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association have decided to open the theatres from either Thursday or Friday, with grand re-openings, in the hopes drawing of film lovers during the weekend.

The few theatres that have opened, are screening old MGR movies, like the Palace Theatre in Tiruchy. Around 25 people watched  the celebrated actor’s dual-role in ‘Enga Veetu Pillai’ movie.Thiyagarajan, a distributor and owner of a theatre said, “Not more than three theatres have opened on Monday in Tiruchy. More may open from Friday with the screening of ‘Conjuring 3’. We will only know on Tuesday.”

He added that reopening the theatres with old movies might not draw crowds. “OTT platforms are showing the most recent movies. How can we compete? Showing an old movie is not a risk worth taking. We plan to open with a theatre-only film on Friday,” he said.

One of the  partners of the TPV Multiplex, Alangulam in Tenkasi, Karunakararaja,  believes that despite the recent exponential growth of OTT platforms, theatres will draw a crowds as usual. They are also planning to reduce the ticket price from Rs 110 to Rs 50 as an attraction, he said.

 Beach vendors happy
The opening of beaches have given renewed hopes to vendors. On Monday morning, the vendors along the Marina in Chennai were seen repairing and painting their shops as the salty breeze had caused several of them to rust.

“We have incurred a huge loss in the last four months. I had to borrow money in the hope of a huge crowd. The chairs and plastic seaters have started withering, the iron rods on the shops have rusted, the iron gas stoves have gathered dust,” said Nizamuthin, who was scraping dust from a huge stove.

Some vendors who had alternative shops managed to balance the loss, while others had to wait. “We have a horse chariot ride which is now destroyed due to the rain and wind. I only have money to restore the shop. I shall repair the horse ride after I make some profit,” said Shankari Babu

K Ganapathi who earns a livelihood taking photos of visitors on the Velankanni beach was all smiles. “On a good day, we earn about Rs 1,000. This was one such day. It is good to see people back again,” he said.

(With inputs from Antony Fernando @ Nagapattinam, Aadhithya MS @ Tiruchy, Jayalakshmi Ramanujam @ Madurai, Thinakaran Rajamani @ Tenkasi, Deepak Sathish @ Coimbatore)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Unlock COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp