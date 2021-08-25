STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

24x7 Covid vaccination centre at RGGGH inaugurated

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated two oxygen generators worth Rs 2 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

Published: 25th August 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated two oxygen generators worth Rs 2 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday. He also inaugurated a 24x7 Covid vaccination centre at the hospital. The department’s 24x7 Covid vaccination centres have started functioning in 55 hospitals.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said that the State has eight lakh vaccine doses in stock and was expecting another five lakh Covishield doses from the Union government on Tuesday. The State vaccinated over four lakh people in a day, the highest since the launch of the vaccination drive in January.

Across the State, as many as 4,500 people were treated for black fungus, among them 1,714 were treated as in-patients in RGGGH. Currently, there are 207 people on treatment for black fungus in the State, the minister said.

RGGGH has two 20 kg litres of oxygen storage capacity units, in addition to which the two new oxygen generators, with production capacity of 500 and 583 litres of oxygen per minute, were set up. The 500-litre capacity generator, worth Rs 1 crore, was funded by Tirumalai Chemicals Limited, and the 583-litre capacity unit, worth Rs 1, crore was funded by the Rotary Club. It was inaugurated in the presence of ministers R Gandhi, PK Sekar Babu and health officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian RGGGH COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp