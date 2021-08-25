24x7 Covid vaccination centre at RGGGH inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated two oxygen generators worth Rs 2 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday. He also inaugurated a 24x7 Covid vaccination centre at the hospital. The department’s 24x7 Covid vaccination centres have started functioning in 55 hospitals.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said that the State has eight lakh vaccine doses in stock and was expecting another five lakh Covishield doses from the Union government on Tuesday. The State vaccinated over four lakh people in a day, the highest since the launch of the vaccination drive in January.

Across the State, as many as 4,500 people were treated for black fungus, among them 1,714 were treated as in-patients in RGGGH. Currently, there are 207 people on treatment for black fungus in the State, the minister said.

RGGGH has two 20 kg litres of oxygen storage capacity units, in addition to which the two new oxygen generators, with production capacity of 500 and 583 litres of oxygen per minute, were set up. The 500-litre capacity generator, worth Rs 1 crore, was funded by Tirumalai Chemicals Limited, and the 583-litre capacity unit, worth Rs 1, crore was funded by the Rotary Club. It was inaugurated in the presence of ministers R Gandhi, PK Sekar Babu and health officials.