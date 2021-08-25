STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beach wrestling reaches the shores of Mahabalipuram

As per the invitation sent to the affiliated member units, a state association can enter a maximum of three athletes per weight category.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:47 AM

By firoz mirza
CHENNAI: Taking India’s traditional mud wrestling (dangals) to a new height, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to organise its first-ever Beach Wrestling National Championship at Beach Resort Complex of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation in Mahabalipuram from August 28 to 30. Unlike the mat wrestling, the shorter version played on the beach will witness grapplers competing in four weight divisions each in men’s and women’s categories.

It is also learnt the national federation has invited the Tokyo Olympics medallists — Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya — to grace the occasion as guests. Bajrang won 65kg bronze while Ravi clinched 57kg silver at the Games. “We invited both Bajrang and Ravi but the former might skip the event. Ravi is expected to be there but final confirmation will be made ahead of the event,” said a WFI source.

Railways, Services unlikely to compete
Wrestling heavyweight Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) are expected to skip the event. Apart from them, state units like Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh have also not sent their entries yet. “Railways wrestlers will not compete. Similarly, the SSCB has not given a positive reply yet. A few states will also not compete,” added the WFI source. As many as 28 units including SSCB and RSPB are affiliated members of the WFI.

Easy version of mat wrestling
Former India wrestler and national coach Kripashankar Patel believes beach wrestling is an easy version of mat wrestling and Indian grapplers, who compete in dangals, will relate to it. “Although our wrestlers (from Railways) are not competing in it, the format can turn out to be a crowd puller. It’s a shorter version of mat wrestling with less complicated rules. We might be lacking resources like trained referees at the moment but once it begins, the format can gain popularity quickly,” opined Patel.

Rules of the game
The bout consists of one period of three minutes. Mat wrestling has two periods of three minutes each. Besides, beach wrestling is practised only in a standing position and use of the legs is allowed in action.

Scoring system
A wrestler is awarded one point if he/she manages to bring any body part, except the hands, of his/her opponent to the ground. A push-out or a caution for an illegal action will also earn 1 point. The attacker (and only the attacker) can put one knee to the ground when executing an action if this action is finished by the opponent in the ground.

Three points are awarded to the wrestler who manages to expose his opponent’s back to the ground during a takedown or a throw. The first athlete to 3 points wins the match. If there is a tie at the end of the match, the winner will be declared on criteria. The following criteria will be used to declare the winner: a) Last point scored, b) Weight of the athletes* and c) The lowest (smallest) number pulled during the draw/rank.

Weight divisions (seniors)
Women: 50kg, 60kg, 70kg and 70+kg
Men: 70kg, 80kg, 90kg and 90+kg

