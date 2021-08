By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a duo who escaped with a Pug of a software engineer. Sridhar of Virugambakkam, had bought the dog for Rs 20,000.

“On Sunday, Sridhar stepped inside home to bring the leash to take the dog for a walk. When he came back, the dog was missing,” said police. Neighbours allegedly saw a duo carrying the dog in a two-wheeler.