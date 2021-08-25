Duo impersonates Tamil actor Arya, cheats woman of Rs 70 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for allegedly impersonating actor Arya and cheating a woman of Rs 70 lakh.

The complainant Vidja, a Sri Lankan settled in Germany, had earlier written to the PMO and the President that the actor received Rs 70.40 lakh claiming to be financially struggling due to the lockdown and moved the court to register a case against him.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch police arrested R Mohammed Arman and his brother-in-law A Mohammed Hussaini Faiyaj from Pulianthope. Police said the duo had impersonated actor Arya and promised to marry the woman.