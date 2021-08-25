Five held for manufacture, sale of mava

CHENNAI: Five persons were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling banned mava (tobacco products) in Tondiarpet Monday. Police sources said that a team searched a company on Venkatachalam Street. Noticing presence of materials used for manufacturing the banned product, the team seized it and arrested Balasubramanian (44). Based on information from him, police arrested four others, including two women, from Washermenpet. Preliminary probe revealed that the three men were involved in the manufacturing process while the women were roped in for distribution.
