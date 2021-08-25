STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handling with care 

 Giving birth to a child is a wonderful experience. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has instilled fear among many pregnant women thereby causing panic, anxiety and depression.

By Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving birth to a child is a wonderful experience. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has instilled fear among many pregnant women thereby causing panic, anxiety and depression. Reductions in hospital births, admission of pregnant and neonatal cases and the fear of visiting hospitals has compromised newborn care during the pandemic. Pregnant women are not in the high risk of getting SARS-CoV-2 but it is vital to take extra care and precaution to ensure a smooth delivery.

It is uncommon for newborns to get Covid-19 even if the mother is tested positive during the pregnancy. However, some newborns can get infected with Covid-19, shortly after birth, which can be avoided by following Covid appropriate behaviour. Also, Covid-19 during pregnancy, has also been associated with an increased likelihood of preterm birth. Newborns are more susceptible to infections.

Newborns are susceptible to respiratory viral infections as their immune system is still developing. Infants under the age of one year may be at greater risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 than older children. While the newborn who had tested positive for Covid-19 showed mild symptoms and recovered in a short time, some can have severe Covid-19 illness.

Precautions while handling a newborn: 

  • Mothers should be aware that the newborns are prone to many infections. Extra care is needed for protection.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap or sanitizer.
  • Stay at home and don’t go out unless it is an emergency. In case of doctor’s appointment, consult online if possible. 
  • If you have people at home, who go out regularly, then maintain distance or wear a mask. Don’t let them near the baby before they are sanitized properly.
  • Practice respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. 

(The writer is senior consultant - neonatology & paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital)

