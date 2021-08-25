Head warden of welfare home for boys arrested for sexual harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old head warden of a private welfare home for boys was arrested on Sunday under provisions of the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing three inmates. Police sources said that the action was taken against the man based on a complaint filed by the management of the home, located near Thiruninravur in Tiruvallur district.

An in-charge of the home told Express that based on information the management received about his “misbehaviour”, an internal inquiry panel was formed last week. A report was submitted and a complaint was filed at the Uthukottai All-Women Police Station.

According to the report, the man, who has been associated with the home for the last five years, allegedly resorted to corporal punishment, and sought sexual favours from at least three victims aged between 14 and 17. The police made the arrest on Sunday and remanded him to judicial custody.