55% Chennaiites desire second home, says survey

New report delivers good news to residential real estate sector

Published: 26th August 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There seems to be some good news for the real estate sector after prices bottomed out due to the Covid pandemic and lockdowns. A recent survey says that 55% of Chennaiites desire to purchase a second home due to the lessons learnt from the pandemic.

The ‘India Buyer Survey 2021-Living In The Times of Covid-19’ released by Knight Frank India (KFI) on Wednesday highlights the mood of Chennaiites during the pandemic, with school sessions, office work and household chores being performed under one roof. “This has made the people look for a larger home,” says Srinivas Anikipatti, senior director-Tamil Nadu and Kerala, KFI.

Interestingly, the survey by KFI also highlights the expectation among Chennaiites that prices of residential markets would increase. The survey found out that, while Chennaiites agreed to prices having bottomed out, three-fourth of respondents said they expected the value of their primary residence to increase in the next 12 months.

Srinivas says that after the second wave there has been a rise in queries and the conversion rate has increased to 60 per cent. “With life and jobs becoming uncertain, people want to invest in gold and land and as a result, there had been a lot of interest in buying property,” says Srinivas.

Rajani Sinha, chief economist and National director-research, KFI said, “Chennai residential real estate market has managed to remain resilient despite the pandemic. This is reflected in the optimistic buying sentiment. The city’s real estate market is experiencing a turnaround, as more and more buyers, who were on the fence, have been unable to resist the low prices in the city.” She said Chennai further received an infrastructure boost in the recent State budget and this could aid in the increase in prices and boost sentiments for all stakeholders.

The survey was conducted to capture the impact of the pandemic and the consequent lockdowns on residential segment consumers in India. KFI conducted a two-part primary survey for the country. The first part comprised respondents in the high-end income segment, referred to as the ‘Global Indian Segment’ and the second part gauged buyer sentiment in the mid-income segment- labelled ‘Mainstream Indian Segment’. 

The survey found out that 26% of mainstream Indians had moved their residences within the pandemic period. These relocations were motivated by factors like want of more open space and proximity to friends and family. Overall, among ‘Indian Mainstream Non-movers’, an overwhelming 87% desired to move homes in the next 12 months, favouring the suburban neighbourhood of their current city of residence, while only 13% considered relocating to an alternate city.

Globally, over two-thirds of respondents expect the value of their current home to increase in the next year with most expecting a rise between 1% and 9% over the 12-month period.

