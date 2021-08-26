Bid to smuggle 1.38 kg of gold foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bid to smuggle 1.38 kg of gold worth Rs 60 lakh by an air passenger by concealing it as a cylindrical rod inside the hollow portion of stainless steel kitchen shelves was foiled by Customs officials. According to an official release, a 27-year-old passenger, who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-544, was intercepted at exit gate after his baggage was found to be unusually heavy.