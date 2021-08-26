STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chargesheet filed against coach Nagaraj

It should be noted that Nagarajan attempted to end his life by consuming sleeping pills at the Royapettah Government Hospital but was saved by the medical staff.

Published: 26th August 2021

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost three months after Nagarajan, an athletics coach, was arrested for sexually assaulting one of his trainees, the city police on Monday filed a chargesheet against him. Seven girls had accused the coach of abusing them when they were minors.

Sources said that the chargesheet containing 250 pages has statements of the victims who were allegedly abused by the coach. The chargesheet also contains statements from the witnesses and other evidence, said the police.

Coach Nagarajan, a 59-year-old, was heading a sports academy when he was arrested on May 30 following a complaint from a 19-year-old victim, who was the first to allege she was sexually harassed

It should be noted that Nagarajan attempted to end his life by consuming sleeping pills at the Royapettah Government Hospital but was saved by the medical staff. The allegations in this case surfaced close on the heels of another sensational case involving a teacher of a popular school, who was accused of sexual harassment. 

