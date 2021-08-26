Crusaders of change in Chennai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the En Chennai Young Chennai celebrations, ten individuals and institutions, who have contributed to Chennai during the last decade, were recognised for making the city a better place to live in. These crusaders rolled up their sleeves every time the city was hit by a calamity. From lake restoration, enhancing reading habits, driving awareness for women & child safety, to blood donation, food wastage prevention, and transgender welfare etc., their work has been all about walking the talk. So what better than Madras Day to honour the work they have done for their city.

This year’s En Chennai Young Chennai Awards, held at Le Lantern Magic Studios in Nungambakkam, were awarded by former Minister of Tamil Official Language and Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu and Chairman & Director of CIEL - HR Services Mafoi K. Pandiarajan, Suresh Sambandam - Convenor of Dream Tamil Nadu & CEO of Kiss Flow, Renowned Culinary Expert & Guinness World Record holder Dr Chef Damu and renowned actor, social activist and founder of G-Mime Studio Mime Gopi. Here’s the list of awardees.

Meena Sathiyamoorthy - Women of Wonder

Belonging to Karur, Meena has worked tirelessly with Covid patients for 500 days.

Karthik of ‘Dulkal Library - Reading Ambassador Award

Dulkal is setting up libraries in government-run schools in rural areas and socially backward communities.

Sandhiyan of Aware - Awareness Creator Award

Aware works on issues like women and child safety, sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Srivatsa Vema of Platelet Club - Life Saving Leader

Platelet Club began as a connecting link between the blood donor and the family of the recipient. It has now evolved to provide relief material and assistance to cancer patients also.

Shakeera Banu - Super Social Woman

During the pandemic, Shakeera worked to arrange oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. She also created awareness about COVID-19, offered consultation and made arrangements for the transportation of migrant workers and pregnant women.

Gokula Rao - Rural Warrior

Advocate Gokula Rao fought and won a landmark land acquisition case for the rural people of Villupuram.

Arun Kumar of No Food Waste – Annapurna Award

No Food Waste is a non-governmental organisation that functions with the objective that no food should go to waste in a country where millions go to sleep hungry.

Srijith Sundaram of Trans Community Kitchen – Changemakers Award

Srijith created awareness about COVID-19 and helped the transgender community with medical and financial assistance. He opened kitchens to serve economically weak communities during the lockdown period.

Asha Bhagyaraj and Anita Raj of At Connect - Group Magic Award

Asha helped more than 2,000 patients by procuring oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and ICU beds.

Karthikeyan Imayavaramban of Aatrupadai - Eco Warriors Award

Since 2016, Aatrupadai has created environmental awareness and successfully worked on desilting lakes and streams, running model schools in villages, and helping destitutes.These individuals/institutions are nothing but a symbolic representation of millions of Chennaites who have gone beyond their role of just ordinary citizens and fought to restore quality of living during the last decade.