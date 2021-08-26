Drug syndicate busted: NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 7 crore, arrests three

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Zonal Unit of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized methamphetamine, also known as party drug, worth Rs 7 crore. In a statement, the bureau said the drugs were being smuggled from the Indo-Myanmar border for sale in the city, adding that it has busted a drug syndicate.

Based on intelligence inputs, a team of NCB officials intercepted a truck on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. The team found eight packets (each weighing 1 kg) of “high quality” methamphetamine, concealed in eight tea packets in a wooden box. The team arrested the driver, V Jagadeeswaran, and two other suspects -- M Mariappan and G Ramesh -- both residents of Chennai.

“They (Mariappan and Ramesh) confessed to have procured the contraband from Manipur-based drug traffickers,” a statement said. The NCB said the duo was involved in such activities in the past. Methamphetamine is a “very potent and dangerous stimulant drug which can cause heart problems, memory lapses, hallucinations and seizures,” NCB said.