Financial aid: Applications invited from senior practitioners of traditional art forms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muthoot Finance is launching Muthoot Snehasanmanam 2021 in Chennai. It will support senior artistes and performers, who are unable to continue performing because of the age factor, illness, and also who are struggling financially. The widows of artists can also apply for availing the financial support.

The financial assistance will be given under the following -classical dance, miruthangam artists, violin artists, flute artists, veena artists, parai artists, folk artists, tabla artists, nadhaswaram artists, mathalam artists, harmonium artists, ghatam artists, bhagavata mela/ koothu artists, stage artists, and artists of various traditional art forms. The beneficiaries will be shortlisted by the CSR committee of the company. The artists from Chennai and around can apply for the financial assistance. People can contact 9288003603 or 044 48641676.