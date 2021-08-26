Man cheats people of Rs 1.5 crore, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly cheating many people to the tune of Rs1.5 crore on the promise of doubling their income in 100 days. The accused was identified as S Thyagaprakasam from Kotturpuram.

In 2019, Thyagaprakasam started a company called Aangeltrading.com and asked people to invest in order to get double their investment in 100 days. Since he offered commission to those who enrol at least 10 persons, almost 30,000 people invested in the firm. Thyagaraprasam allegedly invested the entire money in share market, but did not get the expected returns. As many as 48 victims had approached the CCB and a case was filed last year. The case was dusted off by inspector Murugesan and Thyagarprakasam was arrested on Wednesday.