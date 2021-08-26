Playground at Sembedu to finally take shape

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Works to create a multi-purpose sports ground commenced in Sembedu Village of Tiruvallur, following a story by Express that highlighted how officials had spent Rs60,000 but no effort was actually taken to convert the ground into a playground.According to a statement by the DIPR, work to lay a cricket pitch, volleyball and kabaddi court has begun. “Officials visited the ground and level the mud and create the multi-purpose sports facility,” the statement said.