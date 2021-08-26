Sand cave-in at construction site kills Villupuram youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old construction worker was killed and two others were injured at Old Washermenpet on Wednesday after being buried beneath heaps of sand at a construction site. The sand had been dug up to build a rainwater harvesting structure on the premises of an under-construction hospital.The deceased was identified as Chinnadurai (22) from Villupuram, residing at Kodungaiyur, while the injured were identified as Veerappan (55) and Aakash (22).

According to the police, Mani, a mason, was hired to build the rainwater harvesting structure at the hospital premises on Thandavarayan Street. Mani employed the three others and together the group was engaged in digging the pit for the structure.“While Mani was standing outside the pit clearing the sand, the other three were inside the pit which was 15-feet deep and 6-feet wide. At around 2 pm, the sand caved in while they were still inside,” said an investigation officer.

Fire and rescue service personnel from Tondiarpet and Sembium were informed and they were joined by public in the rescue effort. Veerappan and Aakash were rescued and given CPR before being rushed to a nearby hospital, but it took more than an hour to pull Chinnadurai out, said police. Chinnadurai was declared dead at the hospital, while Veerappan and Aakash were taken to Omandurar GH.