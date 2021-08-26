Smooth-talking conman rides off with Enfield, held  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Armed with fluent English and gentlemanly behaviour, this 29-year-old man’s full-time job was to con OLX users and steal their up-for-sale products. But the accused, Mohammed Nihal from Thalassery in Kerala, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday night.

It all started when U Victor (39) of Choolaimedu posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his Royal Enfield bike and Nihal contacted him claiming he wanted to buy it without negotiation. Victor was convinced that Nihal was a genuine buyer. “Victor told us that Nihal behaved like a decent gentleman and that he gave his bike without any hesitation for a test ride,” said the police. They met at Aminjikarai on Sunday.

However, when Nihal did not return, Victor lodged a complaint at the Aminjikarai police station. Based on the complaint, the police traced and nabbed Nihal at the airport. Inspector Madheswaran of Aminjikarai police station, who is an investigation officer in the case, said Nihal is an MCA graduate and has several cases of cheating and fraud in his hometown Thalassery as well. He had travelled to Chennai four days ago and stayed in a lodge in Nolambur. He had also bought a local SIM card and called over 20 people expressing his interest in buying gadgets and motorbikes listed on OLX.

After cheating Victor, Nihal planned to leave for home as other potential targets backed out since their products were already sold. “Nihal had hired an autorickshaw for two days promising to pay Rs1,500. Whenever the driver asked, Nihal would give the excuse that his internet banking app has not been working and that he would settle the entire amount before leaving,” said the police officer.

The officer added that Nihal had also planned to leave the city without paying Rs7,000 to the lodge he was staying in. Nihal also sold the Royal Enfield to a mechanic stating he would provide the papers within a few days. After being nabbed by police, Nihal confessed to discarding the SIM card. He had planned to board a flight to Thiruvananthapuram.

MCA graduate who spoke fluent English

The accused, Mohammed Nihal (in pic) from Thalassery in Kerala, spoke fluent English and was well-behaved, says the victim. He is also a MCA graduate