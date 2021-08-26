Unearthing the potentials of pottery

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It seems reasonable to expect that beauty will emerge from a fusion of the individual character and culture of the potter, with the nature of his materials.’ These words of Bernard Leach, a British potter, has inspired many aspiring potters to strive to live by his work philosophy; one among them is Chennai-based architect-cum-potter Varsha Chella.

Varsha Chella at the wheel, and

some of her delightful creations

It’s been four years since she began dabbling with this art form, but it took a pandemic-induced lockdown to pursue it seriously. Ask what charmed her about working with the medium and she instantly points out, “It’s alluring to watch potters working on the wheel, executing their ideas and seamlessly bringing shape and life to clay in the form of meaningful objects. Beyond its humble origins, the medium has a lot of potential to experiment with.”

The part-time artist has pursued a course in Pottery and Ceramics from Life & Art Academy, Chennai, in 2017. She’s currently working out of her studio in T Nagar and has been taking orders from patrons around the city. “As we’ve been observing, the pandemic has turned our house into many things — it serves as a home, an office and recreation space. There was a lot of decluttering which happened, and people have been indulging in meaningful purchases. There’s a spike in demand for objects made with a human touch. Picture-worthy objects sell well and that way Instagram influences the decisions of my clients,” she notes.

Besides aesthetic appeal, it’s the functionality of the object that is Varsha’s focus. Offering an impressive collection of tableware, kitchenware and dinnerware, Varsha specialises in customisation and attempts to incorporate ergonomic aspects into every design. “I created something called the Your Bowl. The way we consume our meals has changed drastically. To grab a quick meal, one needs a well-balanced bowl that’s easy to hold. I made a user-friendly one with a matte finish. Stackable bowls and beer mugs were a few other quirky projects. Tumblers, tea sets, planters, jewellery boxes, vases… it’s possible to make anything and everything out of clay. Right from the fancy colour palette to challenging techniques, everything adds value to the finished product. Clients and I, after a collaborative process, come up with new ideas. They are equally passionate and informed about their choices,” she elaborates.

Pottery has given her a purpose in life, she says. “That’s the beauty of clay. It has the plasticity to be moulded into any desired shape or size. Working with the medium is therapeutic to the mind, as it expects you to stay focussed in the moment. A slight distraction and the whole object would go shapeless. It’s a great way to practice mindfulness,” she explains.

Sharing some of her plans, she says, “Some of the oldest relics are pottery. If you take good care of it then it will last for a lifetime. I want to bring ceramic into tactile objects, the ones you would touch daily like your doorknob. I’m also keen on taking up offbeat projects. My mother runs the Diksa learning centre for kids with dyslexia. Perhaps, soon after the situation normalises, I can introduce pottery to special kids. Workshops might also happen somewhere down the line.”

For details, visit Instagram: @varsha_chella or mail to mail@varshachella.in