By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) Hangar at Indian Coast Guard station in Mandapam was inaugurated by Dr C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police in the presence of Director General Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan on Thursday.

ACV Hangar has a ramp which is constructed 15m on land and 7.5m inside sea for safe launching or recovery of ACVs. It can accommodate ACVs for safe berthing and maintenance, which will enhance life of ACVs and also enable in-house repairs, a release said.