By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police arrested Parthasarathy, a former BJP legal team member, who was removed from the post recently after a minor lodged a harassment complaint. In 2018, Parthasarathy was arrested for misbehaving with a woman.

The woman had said that Parthasarathy continued to harass the family. On July 19 this year, the woman’s daughter lodged a complaint stating that Parthasarathy had molested her. On Wednesday, he was traced to a hideout in AP and arrested on Thursday.