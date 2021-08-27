Meera Mithun booked in one more case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Meera Mithun, who was arrested for hurling casteist slur on social media, was detained under two more sections in a different case on Thursday.

One Joe Michael had filed a complaint with MKB Nagar police against the actor last year accusing her of spreading false claims about him on social media. Based on a petition filed by MKB Nagar police, she was produced before Egmore Court and detained under two more sections. The police are seeking two-day custody of the actor, who is presently lodged in Puzhal central prison.

The Cyber wing police had booked her for an alleged slur against Scheduled Castes (SC) in a video which had gone viral. An FIR was lodged following a complaint from the VCK. She was booked under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.