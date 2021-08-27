Police constable falls from train, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old Armed Reserve constable died after he fell from a moving train on Thursday. He was identified as Mohan from Tambaram. Mohan had boarded the train at around 9 am.

“When the train reached Chetpet and slowed down, Mohan stepped down, but tripped and his leg got stuck between the train and platform,” said police. He was dragged for a distance before passengers rescued him. Mohan was rushed to the Royapettah Government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.