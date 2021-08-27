Rajnath Singh to commission patrol vessel Vigraha on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard Ship Vigraha, the Seventh in the series of Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) constructed by Larsen & Toubro will be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. Chief Minister MK Stalin will also be present on the occasion.

The commissioning ceremony will also be attended by Chief of Army staff General MM Naravane, Director General of Coast Guard K Natarajan and other senior government dignitaries. The Offshore Patrol Vessel Vigraha will be based at Visakhapatnam and operate on the Eastern Seaboard under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).

The 98m Offshore Patrol Vessel with a complement of 11 officers and 110 men has been designed and built indigenously and fitted with advanced technology radars, navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions.

The vessel is armed with a 40/60 Bofors gun and fitted with two 12.7 mm stabilised remote control gun (SRCG) with fire control system. The ship is also equipped with integrated bridge system (IBS), integrated platform management system (IPMS), automated power management system (APMS) and high-power

external firefighting (EFF) system.