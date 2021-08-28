STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Building leaders out of book readers

Published: 28th August 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the philosophy of ‘Today a reader, tomorrow a leader’, language trainers C Shoba and A Bairavan Babu hope to create the next set of leaders by building a citizens’ library at their Advance Academy in Anna Nagar. The idea is simple — to promote and cultivate the habit of reading across people of all ages from all walks of life and strata of society. 

The duo has been reaching out to like-minded bibliophiles for book donations of any and every genre. They are also looking for second-hand shelves and stands to stack their collection. Elaborating on the idea behind their passion project, Bairavan, the founder of the centre, says, “We hope to create this space for the community with help from the community. We want people to drop by, engross themselves in the books and pass on the word. For those who can afford it, a membership and borrowing charge will be applicable. For first-generation learners, we’re even open to keeping it free.”

Chipping in, Shoba, the project head, says, “We’re open to all kinds of creative collaborations. Once the library is set up, members will be intimated on book reading sessions, talks, author interactions and literary discussions. We would also be exploring the human library concept. This is a small way of giving back to book lovers.”

Besides their latest initiative, the duo trains youngsters for IELTS, TOEFL, PTE and other proficiency exams. The idea for the library stemmed from Bairavan’s 16 years of running the academy. “Who reads beyond textbooks these days? It’s disheartening that the urge to learn English comes only when students graduate and sit for placements. Beyond the agenda of clearing exams with good scores, we want students to develop a flair for the language. Particularly, those from economically backward backgrounds need to be given opportunities to bridge the gaps in society. We’ve all taken the language for granted and it’s not easy to master. This is the problem we’re trying to solve,” says Bairavan. 

The site of the fledgling library

They are looking for volunteers to support them with the functioning of the library and other academy-related activities. Hoping to officially open the library by mid-October, Shoba says, “We want to offer a holistic environment to our students and members. What is knowledge after all, if it cannot be shared with others? Everybody should have the opportunity to learn and excel. Nothing like reading gives youngsters that worldly exposure. Our library is for everyone.” To donate books, contribute used furniture or for any enquiry, call: 9444061446 or 9176686697

