Petrol bomb hurled at man, two arrested

However, Karthik was not hurt and the bottle fell on a car and did not break.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two youth who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a man were arrested after they were caught by the public. The accused, identified as R Samraj (19) and S Sriram (20) from Choolaimedu. hurled a petrol bomb at one Eli Karthik (27).

“However, Karthik was not hurt and the bottle fell on a car and did not break. Karthik had threatened the duo claiming that he was the leader of a gang and wanted everyone to follow his instructions,” said a police officer. Agitated by this, Samraj and Sriram went to a garage where Karthik works and hurled the bomb. While fleeing, the duo snatched phone from one Madusudhana Reddy at a nearby bridge. They were caught by passers-by and handed over to the police. 

