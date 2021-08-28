Reopening of schools, colleges: 20 students per room, alternate day classes

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days ahead of reopening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, the State government on Friday issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP), to be strictly followed by educational institutions.

Permitting the re-opening of schools for classes IX to XII from September 1, the school education department has advised schools to follow social distancing by permitting only 20 students per classroom.

“Necessary arrangements have to be made to conduct classes on alternate days on rotational basis if there are no additional classrooms to accommodate 20 students in a classroom,” said the SOP. Though schools reopen, it will be all study and no play as the SOP clearly mentions that assemblies, sports, other events and cultural activities that can lead to overcrowding should be avoided. No period shall be allowed for physical education.

For colleges, the higher education department has directed authorities to conduct classes on rotational basis. For three-year UG and diploma courses, second-year classes will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while for third-year students, it will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For first-year students, a decision will be taken after completion of the admission process.

For courses of four-year duration like B Tech, second and third-year classes will be held on alternate days while for fourth year students, classes will be held on all six days. Meanwhile, school authorities have also been asked to make necessary arrangements for students who prefer to take up classes online. But this has worried many school authorities. “Already there is shortage of manpower in schools. How are we expected to conduct both physical and online classes?” asked the principal of a government school.

Teachers and academicians are also worried that ensuring social distancing could be a mammoth task. “It is practically impossible to monitor and ensure that each student maintains social distancing. They will be very excited to meet their friends after so many days,” said A Ganeshan, a teacher. Also, safety of students in hostels and while using common facilities will be very challenging, opined a teacher of a government college.

RGGGH opens vaccine camp

Chennai: The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has opened an exclusive Covid-19 vaccine camp at the geriatric ward. This is aimed at promoting vaccination among the senior citizens who come as outpatients. Dr E Theranirajan, dean of the hospital, said about 150 to 200 senior citizens are present at the geriatric ward every day and if vaccines are accessible to them, they would take it. “We have formed a special team of one doctor, one nurse and a volunteer. They will convince the patients take the vaccine,” he said

Counselling for students

Taking note of the mental health of students, schools have been asked to ensure that regular counselling is done for students and teachers who report mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety

Keeping campuses safe

All teachers and non-teaching staff must get vaccinated, sop says

SOP for colleges

Adequate thermal scanners, sanitisers & face masks at all entry and exit points, including reception area

SOP for schools

Instead of biometric attendance, arrangement for contactless attendance should be made for teachers

Spitting on campus must be punishable offence

Sharing of food among students not allowed

Wherever possible, students staying in college hostels should be encouraged to stay in nearby places of relatives

Students and staff to be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones

Follow-up on the progress of the learning outcomes of all such students shall be planned appropriately

Health profiling and screening of all students, staff should be done immediately after reopening of schools

Partitions may be erected to separate boarders at hostels