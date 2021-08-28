‘Robbery’ plaint helps bust smuggling racket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the phrase goes, ‘caught in one’s own trap’, a 30-year-old man’s lie has landed him in trouble. His complaint of being robbed by a gang led the Chennai police to bust a gold smuggling racket in the city.

The case pertains to when A Saravanan, a resident of Chromepet in Chennai, lodged a complaint on Monday at the Pallavaram police station stating that a gang had attacked and robbed him off a gold chain, cash, and mobile phone. He alleged that the incident happened early in the morning, at around 4.30 am, while he was riding a two-wheeler near Pallavaram.

However, a police investigation found that it was a ploy by Savaranan, an employee of a private catering firm that supplies food for an airlines, to hoodwink his master, Imran Khan, a dealer of smuggled gold goods from Dubai. Khan reports to one Sheikh Mohammad.

On the said day, a huge consignment, nine kilos of gold worth Rs 4.03 crore, arrived at the airport, and Saravanan, along with his co-workers, Mohammed Nazir (25) and Prabhu Ram (27) from Pallikaranai, planned to share the goods among themselves instead of handing it over to their masters, said the police. Hence, they staged a robbery, and to convince Khan and Mohammad, they lodged a police complaint as well.

On the gang’s modus operandi, the police said that the contacts of Mohammed, flying in from Dubai, would place gold jewels under the flight seats or inside the garbage before alighting. One Elaya Perumal, who works as a housekeeping staff at the airport, was hired by the smugglers to collect the gold from under the seats. “The collected gold would be kept together in a bag of garbage, which would then be handed over to Nazir and Ram.

Saravanan, in the pretext of taking the garbage out, picks up the gold bag and hands it over to Khan,” said a police officer. Since the trio had been working at the airport for a while, they evaded the eyes of Customs officials for the past three years, the police added.

Police said that Saravanan, Nazir and Ram were smuggling gold on a commission basis and wanted to make quick money. The three were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. A hunt to nab the others is on.

