Stories from a potter’s wheel

CHENNAI: I was nine years old when I got my hands on a potter’s wheel for the first time. It was during a day trip from school to the DakshinaChitra museum at Muttukadu. After touring the heritage museum’s exhibits along with 40 other children, I halted in front of a charming bucolic shed, dotted with pots of varied shapes and sizes. Amid the earthy scent — a concoction of mud and water — sat a man in his late 50s, his salt-and-pepper moustache shimmering under the sunlight; wedging, kneading clay on a wheel and deftly moulding it. He would at intervals press the mound down, squeeze it up from the sides, open the top with his fingers and widen the opening. In hindsight, it had a meditative effect on me.

As his hands guided the clay and vice-verse, he would occasionally call a volunteer to get their hands dirty. I was one and an enthusiastic one at that. Under his watchful eyes, I pinched some clay, slammed it on the wheel and moulded it on a wildly wobbling wheel. When the wheel stopped spinning, I was proud of my creation — an oddly shaped vessel. But mine! ‘Sulabama kathukalam ma. Idhu inge kayattum, neenge suthi pathutu vange’ (You can easily learn the art. Let this pot dry here.), he said. I remember taking the pot home wrapped in a newspaper. But what I remember the most is the artisan, Ramu Velar’s assuring words, warm smile and patience. Over a decade later, little did I think that I would be interacting with him again. This time, ahead of the launch of a book, A Potter’s Tale, chronicling the journey of the master potter, his craft, vocation and life.

“I have been one with the clay, pots and wheels for as long as I can remember. I was 12 years old when I professionally started creating objects out of mud. Just like how my father learned the art from his father, I learned it from mine. It was mostly by observing and absorbing what he was doing,” narrates the 75-year-old, a native of Pudukottai. While the artisanal tradition remained within the confines of his village during the time of his grandfather and father, Ramu shares that he was spirited to take the kalai (art) beyond boundaries. “Luckily, my vision was supplemented by the opportunities I received in my growing years. Kilns in different parts of the state became a second home and I would mould and bake objects for various patrons in Coimbatore, Erode and Gobichettypalayam.

These occasions eventually brought me to DakshinaChitra,” he shares, tracing his journey from being a village craftsman to becoming the resident potter at the museum. “It’s been 23 years since I came here and I have been able to take the art to people from all walks of life. In my journey, I have integrated the traditional craft with modernity, new techniques and tech, designs and made it more utilitarian and customisable. Because until my father’s time, we would only make manpaanais (pots) and thanni thottis (water urns). It is important to adapt to changing times. Aana mannai marakka kudadhu,” he remarks.

Ask him about the book and the septuagenarian is all smiles. “Romba arumaya senjrukange. Naan nenache pakale ipdi nadakumnu (The book has come out well. I never thought something like this would happen). It’s a very joyous moment… I am yet to tell my family about it. It’s been a secret of sorts,” he laughs, flipping through the pages of the book.

The offering is the first title in Tara Books’ ‘Makers’ series. Six years in the making, the creators of the book include Tara’s editorial director and translator V Geetha and photographer Ragini Siruguri. Dotted with rich photographs of the master artisan at work and his works, and evocative illustrations, the pages bring to life the world of an ‘unusual and introspective artisan’.

In a time when several such artisanal traditions are facing a decline, Ramu wants to fight the graph. “It’s simple. Knowledge always has to be shared and that’s what I want to do. Take my knowledge and skill to the world and things will fall in place. I want the wheel to continue spinning,” says the artist.The book launch is today, 11.30 am at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum’s Seminar Hall. Priced at `850, buy it at tarabooks.com