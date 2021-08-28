Two held for smuggling 24 kg of ganja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men including a college student were arrested for allegedly smuggling 24 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday. Based on a tip-off, Muthapudupet police initiated a vehicle check at Palavedu along the Vandalur-Minjur 400 feet Outer Ring Road.

At around 2.30 am, the police stopped a car and a motorbike. “While searching we found that 24 packets of ganja, one kg each, were concealed inside the car,” said the police officer. The motorist had come to check if the consignment had been seized. Both were arrested and remanded.