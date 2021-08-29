Ban on entry of devotees for Besant Nagar shrine annual festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To prevent further Covid clusters, city police have announced that devotees will not be allowed to attend the annual 10-day festival at the Annai Vailankanni Shrine in Besant Nagar from Sunday.

“The general public and devotees can watch the flag hoisting and the car festival on TV or through live streaming broadcasts,” said a press note. People should also avoid visiting Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur Beaches in order to prevent crowding at public places. Festival stalls and commercial establishments will also not be allowed near the Besant Nagar Shrine, said police.