STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Five North Chennai zones now have less than 100 active Covid cases

Kodambakkam zone has the highest of 191 cases, followed by Alandur with 188 while Anna Nagar and Adyar have 169 each.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Coming as a breather for Chennai residents, six out of the 15 Corporation zones now have less than 100 active cases, and five of these zones are from North Chennai areas. Two zones, Tiruvottiryur and Manali, merely have 38 and 33 active cases. 

Kodambakkam zone has the highest of 191 cases, followed by Alandur with 188 while Anna Nagar and Adyar have 169 each. There are concerns over Corporation zones in southern and central Chennai still having higher cases, as most of the colleges of the city are located in these zones. Experts say unless all the students are vaccinated and Covid protocols are followed, chances of cases rising exist. 

Some of the prominent colleges in these zones are Loyola College, New College, Nandanam Arts College, Vivekananda College and Kandasamy Naidu College, among others. Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy said canteen services in colleges need to be in an open space so that clusters are prevented.

“It is at the canteens where students remove their masks to eat and social distancing too may go for a toss. This needs to be strictly monitored,” he said. It can be recalled that in 2020, there was a Covid outbreak at IIT-Madras from the canteens. It resulted in many students getting hospitalized and the college being shut for a while. 

Kolandasamy said even though the government is making efforts to vaccinate all the students, it is also vital to vaccinate all the vulnerable age-group family members of the students. “Students can still be carriers even if they are not affected much when infected,” he added. 

ALSO READ | Concerns on waning immunity as 5.5 lakh in Tamil Nadu miss Covaxin booster on due date

Deputy Commissioner of Health Dr Manish Narnaware said tracing of index cases and treating the patients have been the methodologies of Chennai Corporation and it would be continued even in the future as colleges open. “If we had vaccinated people at the same speed we are doing now, by September, we could have covered the entire vulnerable population,” he told Express.

100%
The health department in Ariyalur has vaccinated all 7,187 pregnant women, making the district the first in the State to achieve 100 per cent coverage in inoculating such women

15 vehicles to vaccinate the elderly
Dy Commissioner of Health Dr Manish Narnaware said 15 vehicles have been given to all Chennai zones — 1 for each zone — to vaccinate senior citizens at their houses

2,999
According to the Corporation, out of 3,328 college faculty in Chennai, 2,999 have been given the first dose and 2,014 have received the second dose as well. Out of 2,002 non-teaching staff, 1,688 have received the first dose and 759 have taken the second

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Chennai covid cases
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp