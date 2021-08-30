From tragedy to triumph, a tale of mental health

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Demolishing the misconceptions and taboo around mental health with their transformative work are sisters Jacklin and Amali, whose incredible journey of hardships and triumph is being told through an eponymous children’s book. On August 27, the book was launched on the 29th anniversary of the NGO The Banyan, in the presence of an esteemed panel, including protagonists Jacklin and Amali; acclaimed actors Revathy and Shobana; author Shaheen Bhatt; Harvard professor Vikram Patel; visiting scientist at The Banyan, Nachiket Mor; and Managing director of The Rural India Supporting Trust, Shweta Rawat.

The panellists lent their voices to the story in a reading of the arduous yet inspiring journey of the two sisters that begins at Kovandakurichi village in Tamil Nadu. We follow the true events of loss, depression, abandonment, homelessness and separation that brought Jacklin and Amali, at separate times, to The Banyan in Chennai.

Once reunited, the sisters travelled back to their village, eventually creating an abode called ‘Home Again’ for other women dealing with mental health issues and pioneering the movement of awareness in their hometown. “After my father passed away, I suffered mental illness and was shunned by society. When I found my way to The Banyan, I got treated and began working with them. It was then that I felt I should take this model back to my own village. With this thought in mind, I came back to Kovandakurichi. I feel very proud when people in the community talk of the work we do here,” shared Jacklin.

With vivid illustrations and poetic passages, writer Rega Jha and illustrator Anushka Madhavan recreated experiences of the sisters on paper. In this process, they have themselves been deeply impacted. “...Our superheroes are not in movies but everyday lives. They are the ones surviving on the streets and battling poverty, homelessness, and so on,” commented Anushka.

They shared the dichotomy of creating a project so meaningful and also dealing with heavy topics while understanding cultural context. Rega added, “In some ways, it was difficult to write because it meant getting details of tough times in their lives. But, the fact that they can speak about their journey with openness, candour and levity was the most inspiring process.”

The book is, undoubtedly, a testament to the power of storytelling in raising awareness. The reading had left us all in deep thought. A discussion that followed revealed the thoughts of panellists, who spoke of mental health awareness, where we lack in this regard and how storytelling can act as a tool to perpetuate these concepts.

In our country, where economic instability affects the majority of the population, it becomes important to address the intersectionality of mental health and challenging lived experiences. Shaheen elaborated, “One of the reasons this book is so powerful is that there is a huge misconception that having mental health issues is a luxury that only those with time and resources can deal with. And this book highlights that this is not the case.” She also mentioned the importance of introducing the concept to children early in their lives.

Shobana agreed, saying, “I remember telling Vandana (the founder of The Banyan) that somebody should write a children’s book regarding this. If our children get to know about psychology and mental health like any other subject in school, half our battle is won.” It was then that the host, Mrinalini Ravi, revealed that it was, in fact, Shobana’s words that inspired the creation of the book.

In India, lack of awareness is also coupled with shame bestowed upon those who suffer mental illnesses. This detrimental attitude often inhibits people from seeking help, leaving several with undiagnosed issues. To this, Vikram remarked, “By making these stories a part of the lived experience of our communities, storytelling is the most sensible and engaging way of addressing shame and building solidarity.”