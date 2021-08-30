Joy and relief for Chennai students as schools' reopening day nears

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Priya’s joy knew no bounds when she learnt that her school would reopen from September 1. Reason: She will no longer have to sit with her mother at their roadside flower shop at Madipakkam.

“I don’t like coming to the flower shop and dealing with customers who keep haggling over extra flowers. But as my school was closed, my mother forced me come to the shop to help her. I am now relieved. I love studying,” said Priya, a class 10 student in a government school, with an electrifying smile.

This is not Priya’s plight alone. With schools closed and parents’ income hit due to the pandemic, many students had been forced to do odd jobs to ensure livelihood for their families and take a break from studies. For such students, news of reopening of schools and colleges has brought cheer. “I am so happy that I will meet my friends. I have not met them for almost a year as I worked with my parents in our farmland,” said Soundarya, who studies in the Thiru Vi Ka Govt Arts College.

Andrew Sesuraj, State convenor, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch, said the government has taken the right decision by reopening educational institutions. “We have noticed child marriages and child labour increasing during the lockdown. At least if schools are opened, we can keep tabs on the dropouts,” said Sesuraj.

Meanwhile, many students are excited as they will be meeting their peers after such a long gap. “I am so eager to come to Chennai from Villupuram and enjoy my college life. I wanted to explore the city, discover new career options and make friends, but the pandemic shattered all my plans. My life almost got stuck. So the moment I got to know about reopening of colleges, I booked my tickets,” said V Sneha from Villupuram, who a second-year student of Guru Nanak College in Chennai.

However, many parents do not share their children’s joy. They are hesitant to send their children to schools and colleges. “Every day, we hear news that the third wave is imminent. I know my daughter’s education is important, but her life is more important to me. I lost two of my family members in the second wave,” said Rashika Agarwal, a parent of a class 12 student.

Some unhappy parents said if the government had plans to reopen colleges, then it should have taken proactive measures to vaccinate students aged 18 and above and college staff. “The government had started a special drive to inoculate students only this weekend,” rued K Sivaraman, a parent.

Meanwhile, colleges are busy making arrangements to ensure smooth functioning of classes. “We have sterilised our entire campus. Not more than 35 students will be allowed in any class and measures will be taken to ensure physical distancing,” said MG Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak College.

MKU College postpones reopening

Madurai: While all schools and colleges reopen on September 1, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) college has decided to reopen at a later date. Principal George said, “Since flyover work is going on in front of the college, after conducting a meeting with all the department heads, I decided to reopen on September 15.” However, university officials said the decision was taken without their permission