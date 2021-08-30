STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Joy and relief for Chennai students as schools' reopening day nears

While many are happy to see their friends again, some are relieved that they no longer have to work to support their families 

Published: 30th August 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

For representational purposes

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  S Priya’s joy knew no bounds when she learnt that her school would reopen from September 1. Reason: She will no longer have to sit with her mother at their roadside flower shop at Madipakkam.
“I don’t like coming to the flower shop and dealing with customers who keep haggling over extra flowers. But as my school was closed, my mother forced me come to the shop to help her. I am now relieved. I love studying,” said Priya, a class 10 student in a government school, with an electrifying smile.

This is not Priya’s plight alone. With schools closed and parents’ income hit due to the pandemic, many students had been forced to do odd jobs to ensure livelihood for their families and take a break from studies. For such students, news of reopening of schools and colleges has brought cheer. “I am so happy that I will meet my friends. I have not met them for almost a year as I worked with my parents in our farmland,” said Soundarya, who studies in the Thiru Vi Ka Govt Arts College.

Andrew Sesuraj, State convenor, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch, said the government has taken the right decision by reopening educational institutions. “We have noticed child marriages and child labour increasing during the lockdown. At least if schools are opened, we can keep tabs on the dropouts,” said Sesuraj.

Meanwhile, many students are excited as they will be meeting their peers after such a long gap. “I am so eager to come to Chennai from Villupuram and enjoy my college life. I wanted to explore the city, discover new career options and make friends, but the pandemic shattered all my plans. My life almost got stuck. So the moment I got to know about reopening of colleges, I booked my tickets,” said V Sneha from Villupuram, who a second-year student of Guru Nanak College in Chennai.

However, many parents do not share their children’s joy. They are hesitant to send their children to schools and colleges. “Every day, we hear news that the third wave is imminent. I know my daughter’s education is important, but her life is more important to me. I lost two of my family members in the second wave,” said Rashika Agarwal, a parent of a class 12 student.

Some unhappy parents said if the government had plans to reopen colleges, then it should have taken proactive measures to vaccinate students aged 18 and above and college staff. “The government had started a special drive to inoculate students only this weekend,” rued K Sivaraman, a parent.

Meanwhile, colleges are busy making arrangements to ensure smooth functioning of classes. “We have sterilised our entire campus. Not more than 35 students will be allowed in any class and measures will be taken to ensure physical distancing,” said MG Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak College.

MKU College postpones reopening

Madurai: While all schools and colleges reopen on September 1, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) college has decided to reopen at a later date. Principal George said, “Since flyover work is going on in front of the college, after conducting a meeting with all the department heads, I decided to reopen on September 15.” However, university officials said the decision was taken without their permission

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai schools
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp