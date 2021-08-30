STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu received 23 lakh additional vaccine doses for August

After distributing welfare assistance in Saidapet constituency, the minister said the State received 11,55,170 Covishield vaccines on Saturday and was expecting 5,48,380 doses on Sunday.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Mallesawara, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Union government has given additional 23 lakh Covid-19 vaccines for August and the State now has a stock of 17 lakh doses, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Speaking to reporters on Sunday after distributing welfare assistance in Saidapet constituency, the minister said the State received 11,55,170 Covishield vaccines on Saturday and was expecting 5,48,380 doses on Sunday. 

The additional doses were given after seeing the performance of the State in vaccinating people. This month, vaccination hasn’t been suspended even for a day for lack of vaccines and so far, 3.11 crore people have been vaccinated, he added.

Work to vaccinate all college students and teachers is being undertaken smoothly. Teachers who have received one dose can go to schools. But, they should take the second dose without fail. More than 150 villages in Tamil Nadu have achieved 100 per cent vaccination status, the minister further said.
 

