Cop claims he was kidnapped and robbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the Special Branch CID has lodged a complaint that he was kidnapped in a car by a person after being injected sedatives, and robbed of Rs 1 lakh from his GooglePay account. While the city police is suspicious about the complaint, a senior police officer said they are inquiring.

According to the complainant Ravi (45), one Ajay Vicky, known to him, allegedly offered him a lift in his car.“Ravi felt a pinching feeling in the back and became unconscious. When he woke up, Ravi found himself lying on the roadside near Sholinganallur on Sunday. Also, he allegedly found Rs 1 lakh transferred through his GPay app on phone,” said a police officer.